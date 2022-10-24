JEFFERSON—Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month except December.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library bake sale will take place Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies last.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library used book sale and bake sale will take place Nov. 17-19. Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A selection of books, DVDS, music and more will available to look through.
Multigenerational story time will take place on Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Drop-in between 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for crafts in the Library Meeting Room. Crafts are designed to be self-directed. Materials will be provided with instructions.
Pre-school story time for ages up to 5 will take place Wednesdays in November at 10 a.m. in the library meeting room. Each Story time consists of songs or rhymes, movement activities, books read aloud, and more. After each session, children are welcome to complete the craft for that week.
Turkey pop up card take and make will take place Nov. 7 for ages 6 to 11-years-old. While supplies last located at the youth department.
Join Mr. Nate for open build Lego Club Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the library meeting room. All ages are welcome.
Pet, visit and read to therapy dogs Monday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. Available for all ages.
Ages 18 and older are encouraged to partake in chair yoga on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 11 in the library meeting room. Available for all abilities and wearing comfortable clothing is encouraged.
Drop in for fiber arts craft group on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Bring your own fiber arts project and join others for some needle crafting fun. All levels welcome. Some supplies will be available.
Stop by and pick up this month’s Adult Take & Make craft. First come, first served. Available while supplies last on Nov. 14.
Bring your friends, bring some games and get ready to play! The Library will provide some games as well for this drop-in program on Nov. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the library meeting room. All ages are welcome.
Adult book club will take place Nov. 21 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the library meeting room. The book pick for November is “The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson.
