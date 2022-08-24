JEFFERSON — At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. For program updates, check our Facebook page, website event calendar or give us a call at 920-674-7733.

Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 13. Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month except December.

Load comments