JEFFERSON — At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. For program updates, check our Facebook page, website event calendar or give us a call at 920-674-7733.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 13. Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month except December.
Join us for Gemuetlichkeit Family Fun Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the VFW Center. Sign up for a family challenge for the chance to win a prize in the Library Meeting Room.
Drop-in between 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, for crafts in the Library Meeting Room. Crafts are designed to be self-directed. Materials will be provided with instructions.
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. The library will hold celebrations from Sept. 1 through 30.
Youth programs include a Character Scavenger Hunt where kids can find famous characters hidden throughout the Youth Department. Those who decipher the secret code will earn a prize. The other program is a Guess the Number of people who signed up for a library card in 2021. Participants can enter their guess and possibly win a gift certificate to V Legion Games in Jefferson.
A teen program offered in September in the Bookmark Design Contest. Participants will design an original bookmark and win a chance to have it printed for others to use. Instruction sheets and more information area available for pick-up at the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.