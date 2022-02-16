JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center and City of Jefferson offices will be closed on Monday for Presidents’ Day.
Jefferson County Meals on Wheels and Meals to Go will be open.
Ukulele lessons
Popular ukulele lessons are back at the Jefferson senior center. The beginner group will meet on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and a continuing group from 11 a.m. to noon.
Lessons will be held Feb. 22 to March 29. Cost is $4 per week, pay as one goes. Participants are asked to sign up ahead so ample materials are available.
Bunco snack program
The next bunco snack program is Monday, Feb. 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Cost is $5, payable at signup. The final day for signup and payment is Friday, Feb. 25. No refunds after that date.
The snack will be hot ham and cheese melts, chips and beverage. The person with the most buncos gets $10. The prize will be split if more than one winner.
For email information or to obtain the weekly news blasts, email sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Games
Group domino game will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 per person with 80% prize payout.
Toning and walking
Norm Matzinger’s toning and walking class is held Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. The group does stretching, strengthening and balance exercises, along with walking inside and outside in intervals. There is no fee for this class.
Write Your own Story
The March theme for Write Your own Story group is “How do you March to your own drum?” Write down a story and share it on Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Beverages and a Bon Ton Bakery treat will be served.
‘Church Basement Ladies’
A group will be going to the “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress” show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, May 4. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $70.
There are three meal choices: roast boneless pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or lasagna. Payment is due by April 1. Transportation is on one's own.
Upcoming trips
Several trips are being offered through the center. A one-day trip to Dubuque, Iowa for $115 will be offered April 24 and includes a play, a visit to a winery for lunch, and wine tasting.
"A Sea of Tulips" will be offered May 5 to Lake County, Illinois for $109. The group will stop at a farm with five acres of tulips. It will include lunch and quaint shops in Antioch, Ill.
The center is offering a motor coach tour, "The Grandkids of Country Music," June 30 to July 3 for $1,399 per person double room or $1,748 for a single room.
For more information on the tours, visit the senior center at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson or call (920) 674-7728.
