JEFFERSON — Dar Oschmann will lead a group for pole-walking on Friday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m.
Persons walk with lightweight, metal poles with rubber tips on the bottom. This type of walking is great for the upper and lower body. The Jefferson Area Senior Center has poles to use. Call if interested.
Michele Clark will lead a group hike on Friday, Sept. 24. Meet at the senior center at 9:30 a.m. and then the group will go by car to Sullivan. After hiking, the group will have lunch at Picketts Country Market. Sign up ahead of time.
Every Tuesday, at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building, and some toning movements with Norm Matzinger. Stop in and try this class.
Foot care
There are openings for our foot care program with Deb Scullin, of Joyful Toes, for Tuesday, Sept. 14. Cost is $15 and persons receive a foot soak, toenail trim and a light massage.
Persons must sign up for an appointment. October is booked, so plan accordingly.
Protect your stuff
Attorney Doug Ley will be at the center on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. to talk about estate and asset planning. He will speak on everything from Advanced Power of Attorney to not going broke if you go to a nursing home. Sign up ahead for this program.
Book discussion group
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., we will be reviewing the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. You can get the book at the local public library. Sweets and treats will be served.
Memory Cafe
The Jefferson Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café on Monday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. To register, call (920) 674-7733.
Bingo
Senior center bingo begins on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Any interest?
Let us know if there is interest in the following programs: Monday, Mahjongg; Tuesday morning, Sequence; Thursday morning, Cribbage; and Friday afternoon, 500 cards.
Gemuetlichkeit 50th books
There are extra complimentary copies of the Gemuetlichkeit 50th Anniversary books at the senior center. Stop by and get yours today!
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook-Jefferson Senior Center.
