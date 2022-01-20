JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center will be having a “Happy Hearts Month” gathering on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $5 per person which includes a quarter-pound jumbo beef hot dog and tater tot lunch served safely to all participants. Seniors, distanced in the great room, will enjoy the lunch, group games and socialization. At 1 p.m. the group can stay for the “Kitchen Band,” and listen and keep a beat to the music.
There will be a limit of 24 seats for this gathering. Sign up and pay ahead of time. No refunds after Monday, Jan. 31 as food and prizes will have been purchased.
Thank you!
Sheila thanks the Park and Recreation staff and Park crew, along with the excellent volunteers, who helped at the senior center while she was off with her planned shoulder surgery. More programs will be added back to the schedule for February and beyond.
Feel free to contact the senior center with new program ideas.
Bunco
Bunco dice will be played on Monday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. Cost is $1. The person with the most Buncos gets 80% of money. (Prize is split if there is more than one winner.). Refreshments are served afterward.
Bunco volunteer
A volunteer for our Bunco game day is sought. The time commitment would be 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The volunteer would get the dice, score sheets and pencils distributed.
They also would greet everyone who comes in, and collect and pay out the money at the end. The volunteer can play the game with the group. See Sheila if interested.
Participant sign-in
When COVID began, center staff took away the daily sign-in book. That book now has been re-instated as of Jan. 1 and everyone who comes into the senior center is asked to sign in for attendance and statistical purposes.
Write Your Own Story
The Write Your Own Story group will be meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. in classroom No. 1. The topic is “February Memories.” The topic can be anything from Valentines sent to loved ones, Valentine parties, Presidents Day or Ground Hog Day, etc.
Come that day to listen to other stories and share your story if you wish.
Book discussion
Our monthly book discussion will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. The book this month is “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett. Persons can find this book at their local library. The movie will be shown later in February.
Norm’s exercise class
Norm Matzinger’s exercise class is held Tuesdays at 9 a.m. This class includes balance and strength exercises, and walking. There is no fee for this class.
AlignWELL Exercise
Our AlignWELL Exercise class is an excellent class to help build strength, balance and flexibility through sitting and standing exercises. Everyone does the exercises at their own pace and modifications can be made. Upbeat music and conversation are a bonus.
This class is held Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass.
Dr. Ana is a licensed physical therapist, and certified strength and conditioning coach, who is certified in nutrition. The class is 45-minutes. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
Line Dance
Line Dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. for a fee. Contact Nancy Wrensch for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Snowshoe group
The center’s snowshoeing group gets together when the weather is conducive.
Bingo sponsors
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 per player. The group plays 14 games. The group currently is looking for sponsors who would wish to donate $14 or $28 (or any amount they wish) on their designated day. Contact the senior center for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.