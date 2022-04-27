JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center will have a day of celebration on Friday, May 6, with its Volunteer Appreciation, its recent accreditation — the fourth since 2006 — 20 years in the current building and 31 years as an organized senior center.
Annual meeting
The senior center's annual meeting also will be held May 6 at 12:30 p.m. Officials will talk about the accreditation award, and there will be musical entertainment at 1 p.m. with Dave Freitag of the Back 40 Band. An ice cream social will follow.
‘Science of Natural Healing’
The “Science of Natural Healing” will be held Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. The topic for May 3 is “You are more than your genes.”
Fireside show
Sign up is underway for the “What Happens in Vegas” live band show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson. The center plans to attend Thursday, June 9. Cost is $70 with payment due in May. Transportation is on one's own.
Book group
Book group will meet on Monday, May 2, at 10 a.m., reviewing the “Rules for Visiting” by Jessica Francis Kane. Books are available at the library.
Ukulele play
Some of the participants have finished their last class of ukulele lessons and want to meet every other week to get more playing in. The group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
