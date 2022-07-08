JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center will hold a potluck meal Monday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m.
Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and sign up ahead so the center knows how many to plan for. There will be group games and social time.
Speak Out Program
Kelly Foster, speech/language pathologist from Fort Healthcare will be at the senior center at 10 a.m. Wednesday to talk about speech and swallowing issues for those with Parkinson’s disease. This is part of the Parkinson’s Voice Project program. Participants are asked to sign up ahead so the center knows how many to plan for.
Meet Me at the Fair
Stop by the Fort Healthcare tent at the Jefferson County Fair on Senior Day, Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m. to say hello to Jefferson Senior Center staff.
Aqua
Local author and former teacher Nona Schrader will be at the center at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, to discuss her book, “Aqua.” Schrader uses Greek mythology and the beauty of the Wind River Mountains to encourage others to protect clean water on our planet. A light lunch will be served. Sign up by Wednesday, July 20, so the facility will know how many to prepare for.
Bean Bags & Breakfast
The bean bag game program is held on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast first and then group play. The game is played inside at the senior center. Sign up by 4 p.m. on Tuesday for the center to plan accordingly for the food.
Bingo in the Park
Bingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the senior center if it is raining out or the heat index is 95 or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available. Blackout payout is $10.
Picnic Lunch Bunch
The picnic lunch bunch meets on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. One can bring their own carryout or sack lunch and enjoy time outside with socialization.
Wizard of Oz
The senior center group will be attending the “Wizard of Oz” at the Fireside Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $74. Lunch choice is pretzel chicken, barbecued ribs or shrimp. Transportation is on one’s own. Call to sign up at 920-674-7728.
Center Information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
