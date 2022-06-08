JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center will offer a mini-golf day Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at the King Pin course on Janesville Avenue in Fort Atkinson.
Transportation and fees will be on one's own. Afterward, the group will be going to the Brickhouse restaurant. Participants are asked to sign up ahead of the event.
Hike at Rose Lake
A group is planning to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, for a hike at Rose Lake State Natural Area near Fort Atkinson. A carpool might be offered or persons can drive themselves to the area.
Afterward, the group likes to go out to eat for a social lunch. Let the center know if interested.
Bike riding group
The easy bike riding group will meet on Thursday, June 16, at 9 a.m. at the senior center. There will be no ride if it is raining.
Ukulele group
The ukulele group will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
‘Science of Natural Healing’
“The Science of Natural Healing” course will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with programs on lowering cholesterol and treating high blood pressure naturally. Discussion will follow. Handout information is available.
Bingo
Bingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the senior center if it is raining or the heat index is 95 degrees or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available.
Bean bag game
The bean bag game program will begin Wednesday, June 22, at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast and then group play. Sign up ahead so center staff can plan accordingly.
Bunco
Bunco will be played on Monday, June 27, at 1 p.m. followed by a snack of chicken pasta salad and icebox strawberry dessert. Cost is $5. Sign up and pay by Friday, June 24.
Milwaukee Gold Coast tour
The Milwaukee Gold Coast tour will be held on Wednesday, July 20. Cost is $125. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride at 8:45 a.m.
The tour includes the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, a Milwaukee River/harbor boat tour and lunch at Sobelman’s Pub.
More info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
