JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center has three openings for center Advisory Board candidates for the 2022-23 tenure.
The Senior Center Advisory Board is advisory in nature only. Members help with policies and program input as needed. The group follows a written agenda given out the week prior to the meeting. The group meets the second Monday of the month from 10-11;30 a.m. This is a three-year commitment.
With the untimely passing of our Advisory Board President, Jeanette Brumm, we will have a special, one-year term available also. Applications are due by Tuesday, Feb. 15, by 4:30 p.m.
Participants at the senior center will vote for the candidates in March, with the new candidates attending the April Volunteer Appreciation party. New candidates begin their tenure in May.
February book discussion
Our February book discussion will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Our book this month is “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett. You can find this book at your library.
‘The Help’ movie
We will be showing the movie “The Help” on Friday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. Popcorn and bottled water will be furnished. Call ahead so we know how many people will be attending.
Group ukulele classes
Kellen is back for the popular group ukulele lessons at the senior center. He will offer the beginner group on Tuesdays, from 10-11 a.m. and an intermediate group from 11 a.m. to noon. Lessons will be held Feb. 8 to March 29.
Cost is $4 per week, pay as you go. Sign up ahead so we have ample materials for everyone.
Lunch Bunch
Lunch Bunch will be going to the 4-Sisters Restaurant in Jefferson on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Meals and transportation on your own. Sign up ahead.
Toning & Walking class
Norm Matzinger’s popular toning and walking class has expanded from Tuesdays to Fridays, each from 9-9:45 a.m. The group does stretching, strengthening and balance exercises, along with walking inside and outside in intervals. There is no fee for this class.
AlignWELL Exercise
AlignWELL exercise is like having a personal trainer at your side! Join Ana, a physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach, for her class which will be held Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.
This 45-minute class builds strength, endurance, flexibility and balance through standing and sitting exercises. A 10-class punch card is $40.
Fireside show
Our group will be going to the “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress” show on Wednesday, May 4. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $70.
There are three meal choices, and please choose when signing up: Roast boneless pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or lasagna. Payment is due by April 1. Transportation to the show is on one’s own.
Dubuque day tour
On Sunday, April 24, come to Dubuque, Iowa, for “Getting Sara Married,” a play at the Bell Tower Theater and visiting the Stone Cliff Winery for lunch and wine tasting. Cost is $115.
The menu includes a pasta bar, served with garden salad, warm breadsticks, dessert with a non-alcoholic beverage. Motor coach pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride at 8:45 a.m. Payment is due when signing up. No refunds unless there is a waiting list.
‘A Sea of Tulips’
On Thursday, May 5, go to Lake County, Illinois. Start your day at the Richardson Farm where there are five acres of tulips and a lake nearby. Cost $109.
After lunch the group will explore the quaint shops and boutiques of Antioch, Ill., and then the group goes to the Lovin’ Oven Cakery for pastry, and coffee and tea.
Included lunch choices: meatloaf with mashed potatoes or Swedish meatballs with egg noodles or Chicken parmesan with pasta.
Motor coach pickup at the senior center is at 8:30 a.m. This is a great idea for a Mother’s Day gift. No refunds unless there is a wait list.
Center information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728. Follow us on Facebook.
