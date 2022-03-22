JEFFERSON — The second annual “Kleenex for a Cause” event is underway.
Drop off a box of facial tissues by Friday, April 8, and the Jefferson Area Senior Center will put them — and an extra treat — in a decorated bag for those at local assisted living facilities.
Those participating can sign the donation sheet to get credit in the newsletter.
‘Moving Forward’
Representatives from "Moving Forward” will be at the senior center on Monday at 10:30 a.m. for a presentation.
Moving Forward is a business that assists both seniors and their families when they feel overwhelmed on how to manage all of their belongings and downsizing. They make it easy to sort through items and prepare to move. Signup ahead of the program is requested.
Bingo
County City Credit Union of Jefferson bingo will be played at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Cost is $2. There is a 50/50 raffle.
Toning and walking
Toning and walking exercise class will be held on both Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Norm Matzinger is the leader.
Volunteer receptionist
The senior center is looking for a volunteer receptionist for the second Tuesday of each month to help with the foot care clinic. The volunteer will welcome clients, schedule appointments and take payments from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Contact the senior center at (920) 674-7728 if interested.
Fireside show
The “What Happens in Vegas” live band show will be held at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, June 5. Cost is $70 with payment due in May. Transportation is on one's own. Arrive at 10:30 a.m.
Motor coach trips
Two extended motor coach trips are available, “Autumn in Door County and More!” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The Door County tour dates are Sept. 27-30 with six meals included. Cost is $1,199 per person double.
“Holly Jolly Christmas in Ohio” is Nov. 10-13 with eight meals included. Cost is $1,199 per person double.
A travel preview will be held at the senior center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.