JEFFERSON — Grab a cup of coffee, tea or juice and join the Jefferson Area Senior Center for its monthly “Let’s Talk!” conference call to be held Wednesday, March 10, at 10 a.m.
Seniors can call from their home phone or cell phone. Seniors should contact staff ahead of time for the number and so their name can be added to the list.
Foot care
Our March foot care is full but openings exisit for April 13. Cost is $15 and participants are asked to bring their own towel.
Community garden
The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department is offering community garden plots on the corner of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street. The garden plots are 10 feet by 10 feet and cost $15 for the growing season. There is one bordered plot and one raised plot that are accessible by standing.
A water supply will be available on site. Contact the Park and Recreation Department if interested at (920) 674-7720.
Book discussion group
The next book discussion group will be held Monday, March 15, at 10 a.m. as an easy conference call program. The book for March is “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.
To be a part of the conference call, you need a telephone or cell phone to dial the conference call number to be put through. Sign up ahead so staff know whom will be waiting to be on the call with them.
Exercise classes
Easy Exercise class with Doris will be held Mondays and Fridays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This involves easy sitting and standing exercises that are good for stiff muscles. The participants stay physically distanced and facemasks are worn during exercise.
A toning and walking group with Norm will meet Tuesdays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Persons should bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them. A time for walking in between exercise is available. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
A “Moving with Mike” DVD will be shown Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
Line Dance class (for a fee) is held Fridays at 10 a.m., led by Nancy Wrensch. This class involves upbeat music with movements and dance. Facemasks ae worn during exercise. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Extended tours
Extended tours are being offered as follows:
• Lake Michigan’s Cherry Coast — Michigan’s west coast and Door County, July 25-29.
• Amazing Apostle Islands, Sept. 7-10.
• America’s Canyon Country – featuring Las Vegas, Monument Valley and four National Parks. Sept. 16-24.
• On the Trail of the Pioneer Woman, Oct. 3-8. — Travel to Pawhuska, Okla., to see the Pioneer Woman Mercantile with an included lunch. Drive to Ponca City to the Silvertop Farms and Vineyards. Visit the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve. Next, visit the Little House on the Prairie and National Frontier Trails Museum.
• Thanksgiving in New York City, Nov. 22-26 —See the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and an included Thanksgiving dinner. Sightsee in New York City and go to the Top of the Rock observation deck. Enjoy a Statue of Liberty Circle Cruise and the Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular Show.
• Dazzling Dubuque Stocking Stuffer, Dec. 11-12 — Travel to Dubuque, Iowa, and stay at the Julien Hotel. Visit the Stone Cliff Winery for lunch and a bottle of wine to go into the stocking. See the show “The Charitable Sisterhood” at the Bell Tower Theatre. The group will stop at Betty Jane’s Candies, Calico Bean Market, a pottery painting class and a tour and tasting at the Potosi Brewery.
