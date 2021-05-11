JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is starting its weekly Picnic Lunch Bunch on Wednesdays, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter.
Bring a lunch or a snack and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation. There are plenty of picnic tables and rest rooms are available.
This event will be held rain or shine through September.
Fireside show
Last week we promoted a live band show at the Fireside in Fort Atkinson. Tickets sold out in one day. To get on a wait list, contact center staff.
Bike-riding group
The bicycle riding group will gather on Thursday, May 20, at 9 a.m. at the senior center for a group ride. There is no ride if it is raining.
Euchre
Euchre is being played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. There is a 50/50 raffle each week.
Line Dance
Line Dance is held on Fridays at 10 a.m. Led by Nancy Wrensch, there is a fee.
Upbeat music, with movements and dance, will be played. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Grab and Go
Grab and Go and Meals on Wheels dinners still are being served Monday through Friday from the Jefferson ADRC meal site. Cost is $4, or an affordable donation, and seniors will be billed once a month from Jefferson County.
Persons can order a meal by calling by noon the day before (call by Friday noon for a Monday meal) at (920) 728-0259.
Game winners
Bingo (Tuesdays 1 p.m.): Carolyn Armbruster, 3; Irene Gentz, 2; Arlene Paluch; Rocky Rockwood; Doris Walker and Dale Zilisch, 2.
Euchre (Thursdays 1 p.m.): Eight games played. Roland Altreuter, 57; Ellie LeMacher, 49; Jerry Schuld, 47; Judy Torgerson: Door prize.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.