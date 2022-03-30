JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center book discussion group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss “The Runaway Jury” by John Grisham.
Books are available at local libraries. The movie, open to the public, will be shown on Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m.
‘Kleenex for a Cause’
The second annual “Kleenex for a Cause” event is being planned. Drop off a box of facial tissue by Friday, April 8, and the center will put them, and an extra treat, in a decorated bag for people in local assisted living facilities. Those who sign the donation sheet will get credit in the newsletter.
Write Your Story
The April Write Your Story group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. Topics to write about include memories of springtime and Easter. Coffee, juice and a Bon Ton Bakery treat will be served.
Kitchen Band
The Kitchen Band will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. This is a percussion band with no notes reading. One just needs to keep a beat with senior center instruments.
Mahjongg
Get to know the Mahjongg group, which plays at 1 p.m. on Mondays.
Volunteer receptionist
The senior center is looking for a volunteer receptionist for the second Tuesday of each month to help with the foot care clinic.
The volunteer will welcome clients, schedule appointments and take payments from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Contact the senior center if interested.
Fireside show
The center is planning to attend the “What Happens in Vegas” live band show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, June 5. Cost is $70 with payment due in May.
Transportation is on one's own. The event starts at 10:30 a.m.
Travel preview
A travel preview will be held at the senior center on Thursday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.