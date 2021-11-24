JEFFERSON — Staff from the Jefferson Public Library will be at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Monday, Dec. 6, from 11-11:45 a.m. to answer questions about what the library can do for you.
Write Your Own StoryThe Write Your Own Story group will be meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. in Classroom 1.
The topics to write about are: “What was the best gift you received as a child” and “What is your favorite holiday decoration?” Write down your story, and come on that day and share it if you wish. Anyone is welcome to attend.
AlignWell exerciseThere is a new AlignWell exercise class available to everyone with Dr. Ana, a physical therapist.
This class is held Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass.
Join Dr. Ana on focusing on your wellness. Dr. Ana is a licensed physical therapist, and certified strength and conditioning coach, certified in nutrition from the physical therapy lens.
The class is 45-minutes and will build one’s strength, endurance, flexibility and balance — through sitting and standing exercises. Participants that have taken this class are very pleased. Come join us!
BingoBingo is played Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards and all money paid in goes back out in prizes.
BuncoBunco dice will be played on Monday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. The person with the most Buncos gets $10 (prize is split if there is more than one winner.)
Card groupsSheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day. (No Euchre is played on Thursday due to Thanksgiving).
Jefferson High School ChoirsChoirs from Jefferson High School will be at the center on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.