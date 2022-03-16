JEFFERSON — Representatives from "Moving Forward” will be at the Jefferson Area Senior Center for a presentation on Monday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m.
Moving Forward is a business that assists both seniors and their families when they feel overwhelmed on how to manage all of their belongings and downsizing. They make it easy to sort through items and prepare to move. No pressure and good information. Signup ahead is requested.
‘How to Protect your Stuff’
At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Attorney Doug Ley will be at the senior center to discuss "How to Protect your Stuff” from devastating long-term care costs. Ley also will identify planning options.
This educational workshop will be a down-to-earth talk. Signup ahead is requested so center staff knows for how many to plan.
‘Kleenex for a Cause’
It’s time for the second annual “Kleenex for a Cause” event. Drop off a box of facial wipes by Tuesday, April 5, and they will be put, along with an extra treat, in a decorated bag for those at local assisted living facilities. Participants are asked to sign the donation sheet so the center can give credit in its newsletter.
Bunco snack day
Bunco snack day is Monday, March 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 with signup and payment due by Friday, March 25. There are no refunds after March 25.
A snack of “Maid-Rite” Burgers will be served after bunco has been played. Payout is $10 to the person with the most buncos.
Volunteer receptionist
The senior center is looking for a volunteer receptionist for the second Tuesday of each month to help with the foot care clinic. The volunteer will welcome clients, schedule appointments and take payments from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Contact the senior center if interested.
‘What Happens in Vegas’
Sign up for “What Happens in Vegas” live band show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, June 5. Cost is $70 with payment due in May. Transportation is on one's own. Arrive at 10:30 a.m.
Motor coach trips
Two extended motor coach trips are available, “Autumn in Door County and More!” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.”
The Door County tour dates are Sept. 27-30 with six meals included. The cost is $1,199 per person double.
“Holly Jolly Christmas in Ohio” is Nov. 10-13 with eight meals included for $1,199 per person double.
A travel preview at the senior center will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21.
