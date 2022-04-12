JEFFERSON — A lunch and learn video session with the “Science of Natural Healing” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
Those 60 and older who wish to have a lunch of meatloaf and baked potato are asked to call the dining number at (920) 728-0259 by noon the Monday before.
Tuesday's lunch and learn video is “Shifting the Healthcare Paradigm.”
The program on April 26 is “Understanding Holistic Medicine” with baked, bone-in chicken.
Medication disposal
Jefferson County nurses will be at the senior center on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to talk about how to safely secure medication and dispose of them to protect family members and pets.
They will collect unused/expired medications that day also. There also will be a member of Jefferson County Solid Waste Department who will answer questions about recycling as to what can and cannot be picked up, and how to dispose of items correctly.
Trip preview
A trip preview will be held on Thursday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m. for Mayflower Tours extended tours. Trip incentives will be given and a light lunch will be served. Call ahead to register.
The tours include a trip to Door County in September, a holiday tour in November, a trip to Australia and New Zealand in February, and a cowboy trip in 2023.
Center anniversaries
At 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, the Jefferson Area Senior Center will celebrate 20 years of being located at 859 Collins Road and 30 years as a senior center entity.
Fireside show
A group will be attending the “What Happens in Vegas” live band show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, June 9. Cost is $70 with payment due in May. Transportation is on one's own.
Bunco and snack
Bunco dice and snack will be held on Monday, April 25, at 1 p.m. The snack of chicken-rice casserole will be served after bunco play is over.
Cost is $5, and signup and payment are due by Friday, April 22. Persons with the most buncos get $10 (prize split if tied).
Book group
The book group will meet on Monday, May 2, at 10 a.m. The book reviewed is “Rules for Visiting” by Jessica Francis Kane. Books are available at the local library.
