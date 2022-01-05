JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is looking for individuals interested in learning to play the ukulele or continuing on with their skills.

Snowshoeing walk

Are you interested in snowshoeing on Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m.? Bring your own snowshoes, appropriate clothes, and meet at the senior center to snowshoe nearby.

Persons must contact center staff ahead of time so they know for how many to plan.

Bingo

Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.

Games

Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2. Pegs and Jokers will be played Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

More info

Follow the senior center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center. Call (920) 674-7728.

The center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson.

