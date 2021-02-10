JEFFERSON — The next book discussion group at the Jefferson Area Senior Center will meet Monday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m.
This month’s book is: “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. The conference call book discussion will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Call to register.
We will be showing the movie “The Glass Castle” on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. The movie showing is limited to the first eight people who sign up.
The movie is wonderful to see after you have read the book like we are doing. Center staff have a movie license to show movies to groups. Sign up today.
Presidents Day
The senior center and City of Jefferson offices will be closed for programs on Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents Day. The County Meals on Wheels, along with the Grab ’n Go program still will operate that day.
Wisconsin in a Box
Join us in person, or via a pick-up, on Friday, March 5, at 1 p.m. for our Wisconsin in a Box Virtual Experience. Cost is $69 and attendees will receive the fixings to make a brandy old-fashioned (brandy, soda, bitters, oranges, maraschino cherries, a jigger, a muddler and stainless-steel ball cocktail picks), two Dolly Madison cupcakes from a Milwaukee bakery, one bag of cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery and a three-ounce package of caramel popcorn from Poppin’ Z’s Gourmet popcorn.
There will be a presentation from Happy Times Tours showing how to craft the perfect Wisconsin old-fashioned and a couple of the businesses too. Sign up and pay by Friday, Feb. 19. All payments are non-refundable.
Bunco scrunch
Our bunco and scrunch meal date is Monday, Feb. 22, beginning at 1 p.m. Participants must sign up ahead of time. The meal is limited to 12 participants to keep everyone distanced. Cost is $5.
Bunco is played first. The person with the most Buncos will win $10. The prize is split if there is a tie. Everyone gets their own dice to use and, as always, everyone sits distanced.
The menu that day is Italian hamburger mac casserole, garlic bread, a sweet and a beverage.
Extended tours
• Soaring to Michigan — Spend three nights at the luxurious Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and enjoy the picturesque beauty of Saginaw Bay, June 15-18, 2021. Receive $60 in food credits at the casino. Cost is $659 per person double or $820 single. Enjoy a day in nature enjoying the expansive Dow Gardens, which is handicapped accessible. Day three, spend a full day at the casino/resort or take an optional Saginaw Bay excursion with an included lunch ($109).
• Lake Michigan’s Cherry Coast — See Michigan west coast and Door County, Wis., July 25-29, 2021. A total of 11 meals are included. Ferry transportation is via S.S. Badger; visit a Michigan cherry orchard and the Michigan Coast Winery, Door County Maritime Museum and take a scenic cruise, and much more. Cost is $1,299 per person double and $1,639 single.
• Amazing Apostle Islands — Reconnect with nature in your own very state of Wisconsin, Sept. 7-10, 2021. Cost is $899 per person double or $1,079 single. Seven meals are included. Spend three nights at the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino. Drive through scenic northern Wisconsin and enjoy stops along the way. Take a ferry to Madeline Island, and enjoy a lighthouse and sea caves cruise and more.
• America’s Canyon Country, featuring Las Vegas, Monument Valley and four National Parks, Sept. 16-24, 2021. This is an air tour. Travelers will need a “Real ID” to fly. Price includes transportation to and from the airport. Fourteen meals are included. Cost is $3,799 per person double and $5,098 single. See Piper Spring National Monument. Stay two nights inside Grand Canyon National Park. See Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam, visit Monument Valley and tour Bryce Canyon National Park and more.
• On the Trail of the Pioneer Woman, Oct. 3-8, 2021. Ten meals are included. Cost is $1,499 per person double or $2,018 single. Travel to Pawhuska, Okla. to see the Pioneer Woman Mercantile with an included lunch. Enjoy free time in Pawhuska. Drive to Ponca City to the Silvertop Farms and Vineyards. Visit the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve. Next, it’s on to the Little House on the Prairie and National Frontier Trails Museum and more.
• Thanksgiving in New York City, Nov. 22-26, 2021 — Four meals are included. This is an air tour. Persons will need a “Real ID” to fly. Price includes transportation to and from the airport. See the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and enjoy an included Thanksgiving dinner. Sightsee in New York City and go to the Top of the Rock Observation Deck. Enjoy a Statue of Liberty Circle Cruise and a Rockette’s Christmas Spectacular Show.
• Christmas at the Creation Museum, Ark and Clifton Mills, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2021. Nine meals are included. Cost is $999 per person double or $1,225 single. Home pickup in Jefferson County is available. Enjoy the Creation Museum, Christmas time at the Ark Encounter and more holiday activities.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
