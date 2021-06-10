JEFFERSON — A trip preview will be held at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Thursday, June 17, for the following extended tours: America’s Canyon Country, On the Trail of the Pioneer Women, Thanksgiving in New York City, The Alaska Iditarod and the Sea Islands Value Tour.
Sign up ahead. Trip incentives are given. Picnic lunch served.
Technology helpThe senior center has partnered with the Jefferson Public Library to offer a “Gadget Guru” afternoon where a librarian can help with one’s technology. This program will be held on Wednesday, June 23, at the Jefferson library and appointments are available from 2 to 3 p.m. Call the senior center to make an appointment.
Bike riding groupOur bicycle group ride will take place Thursday, June 17, at 9 a.m. Meet at the senior center. There will be no ride if it is raining.
Scrunch mealScrunch meal (the meal between lunch and supper) safely served on Monday, June 28, at 3 p.m. Sign up by June 25. Cost is $4. Menu: sloppy jo sandwich, side, dessert and beverage.
Outside bingoOutside bingo is held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tensfeldt Avenue. Cost is $2 for three cards for 10 games. Restrooms are available.
Tuesday bingo will be held at the senior center if lightening is nearby.
Picnic lunch bunchPicnic lunch bunch is held Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park.
Card partiesSheepshead began June 7 at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2, for eight games.
Easy Euchre is played Tuesdays at 10 a.m. No cost for six games.
