JEFFERSON — Jefferson seniors can hop on a motor coach and enjoy paczkis, pierogis and Polish vodka on Saturday, July 24.
Cost of the Milwaukee Polish pride tour is $130. Motor coach pickup will be at 8:45 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride (estimated return 4:45 p.m.).
Once in Milwaukee seniors will enjoy a Paczki pastry from a local bakery with an included beverage, while learning about Paczkis from the owner. They will leave with a six-pack of mixed Paczkis.
Trip-goers then will visit Milwaukee’s only authentic Polish restaurant: The Polonez. They will enjoy Polish soup, a sampler platter of Pierogis and a tasting flight of three Polish vodkas.
While enjoying the food, there will be exclusive Polish entertainment for this group only. To complete the day, attendees will tour the Basilica of St. Josaphat. Call today to sign up.
Picnic Lunch Bunch
Picnic Lunch Bunch meets every Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Bring a lunch or a snack, and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation. There are plenty of picnic tables and restrooms available. This event will be held rain or shine through September.
Farmers market vouchers
On Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, farmers market vouchers will be available for eligible adults age 60 and older, with a monthly income of $1,986 or less for one person or $2,686 or less for two people. Those eligible will receive vouchers for $25 per household to be used at approved farmers markets and roadside stands.
Euchre
Euchre is being played every Thursday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Also, beginning June 1, an easy group Euchre will be played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. with six games.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards.
Line Dance
Line Dance, led by Nancy Wrensch, is held on Fridays at 10 a.m. for a fee. This activity features upbeat music with movements and dance. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Grab and Go
Grab and Go and Meals on Wheels dinners still are being served Monday through Friday from the Jefferson ADRC meal site. Cost is $4 — or one’s affordable donation — and seniors will be billed once a month from Jefferson County.
Persons can order a meal by calling by noon the day before (call by noon Friday for a Monday meal). The dining telephone number is (920) 728-0259.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
