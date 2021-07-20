JEFFERSON — The next gathering of the Write and Share Your Own Story program at the Jefferson Area Senior Center is Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m.
Topic for this group is “Summertime games in the neighborhood.”
Bud Lincks writes: “Imagine sharing your stories among friends at the senior center. Tales become more memorable when shared — especially enhanced with a cup of coffee or lemonade and something sweet from the Bon Ton Bakery in Jefferson.”
People are invited to come and share their stories, or others who just wish to be a part of the program listening.
Christmas in July Bino
Our next bingo this Tuesday, July 27, will have a special theme: Christmas in July. There will be different bingo games, a treat and a few door prizes.
Outside bingo is played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter every Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Persons are asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on the cards. Players also might wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. If it is raining, bingo will be played at the senior center.
Bunco
Bunco will be played Monday, July 26, at 1 p.m. Cost is $1. Person with the most Buncos will win $10. The prize is split if there is a tie.
Bunco is a fun, easy dice game in which all one does is roll the dice and count the “spots” that come up.
Tuesday exercise
A toning and walking class is held every Tuesday at 9 a.m. There is no fee for this class.
Pegs and Jokers game
Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Card playing
Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Cost is $2 for each day.
Activities and programs
What activities and programs would you like to see your senior center provide? Let us know by calling, emailing, and stopping by and talking to Sheila.
Trendy trip
Right now, the center is offering the “Christmas at the Creation Museum and Noah’s Ark” from Happy Times Tours. The motor coach tour is Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, with nine meals included.
Transportation for this tour begins right at your door if you live in Jefferson County. Cost is $999 per person double or $1,225 for a single.
More information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook-Jefferson Senior Center.
