JEFFERSON — Imagine sharing your stories among friends at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
Tales become more memorable when shared — especially when enhanced with a cup of coffee, lemonade and something sweet from the Bon Ton Bakery!
Our next “Write and Share your own Story” will be held on Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at the senior center. Topic for this month: How did you celebrate July Fourth growing up? Our emphasis is on having fun and reminiscing.
Not a writer but want to listen? Join us. Our discussion group is just plain fun.
Thank you, Doris!
Doris Cavin has been leading Monday, Wednesday, Friday exercise classes for 18 years! Her final day of volunteering will be Wednesday, June 30.
We will be having an ice cream social on Wednesday, July 21, and also will honor Doris on that day. (For those doing the math, Doris has volunteered 3,807 hours!)
Fried Chicken Month
We are celebrating National Fried Chicken month on Wednesday, July 7, at 11:30 a.m. This year we safely will serve you a meal of chicken, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and beverage for $5.
Persons can eat in the great room or take their meal outdoors and enjoy with the Picnic Lunch Bunch at the park. Sign up by Friday, July 2.
Bunco
Bunco will be played Monday, June 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $1. Person with the most Buncos will win $10 (prize is split if tied).
Bike ride
The bike ride group will meet on Thursday, July 1, at 9 a.m. There will be no ride if it is raining.
Bingo at the Park
Our next outside bingo will be held on Tuesday, June 29, at 1 p.m. at Tensfeldt Park. Cost is $2. Sponsor that day is County City Credit Union of Jefferson. Be aware that if thunder roars, the game will be played indoors at the senior center.
Card parties
Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day. Refreshments are served afterward.
Sea Islands Value Tour
Mayflower Tours has announced its motor coach Value Tour for 2022: “The Sea Islands,” March 20-27, 2022, eight days and 11 meals. Cost $1,659 double and $2,168 single.
Spend three nights in Beaufort, S.C. Tour Beaufort and Charleston, S.C., along with Savannah, Ga. Enjoy a river cruise and a working plantation tour. On the way home, tour Great Smokey Mountains National Park and visit Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.