JEFFERSON — A day to march to a different drum will be held at the Jefferson Area Senior Center Friday, March 11, at 12:30 p.m.
Participants can dress in costume, a hat, even pajamas if they wish.
A meal will be served with each item starting with a M-A-R-C-H. H is for a hot dish, meatless, cheese Italian hot dish. Cost is $5. Sign up and pay by Wednesday, March 9. There will be group table games and reminisce time too.
At 3 p.m. the musical group The FLAME will entertain with refreshments served afterward. The public is invited to the musical entertainment.
Write Your Own Story
The March theme for the Write Your Own Story group is “How do you March to your own drum?” Participants can write down a story and come share it on Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Beverages and a Bon Ton Bakery treat will be served.
Book discussion group
The March book discussion group book will be “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Copies of the book are available at a local library. The group will meet on Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at the center.
For those who want email information sent to them, let center staff know and one will be put on the list for weekly news blasts and information. Send the request to sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Euchre
Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 per person with 80% prize payout.
Toning and walking
Norm Matzinger’s toning and walking class is held Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The group does stretching, strengthening and balance exercises, along with walking inside and outside in intervals. There is no fee.
Fireside show
A group will be going to the “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress” show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, May 4. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $70.
There are three meal choices: roast boneless pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or lasagna. Payment is due by April 1. Transportation is not provided.
Motor coach tours
The senior center is offering a new motor coach tour, “The Grandkids of Country Music.” This four-day tour includes seven meals.
Tour highlights include dinner and concert featuring Hilary Williams, daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and Mark Alan Cash, nephew of Johnny Cash.
“A Sea of Tulips” tour to Lake County, Illinois is set for Thursday, May 5, for $109. Motor coach pickup will be at the senior center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact the center at (920) 674-7728.
