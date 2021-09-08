JEFFERSON — Another session of the evidenced-based class “Ballroom Basics for Balance” will be held Thursdays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 28, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
This class is taught by a certified physical therapist. This class may be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device.
The class is especially helpful for those with Parkinson’s Disease or M.S. Cost is $35. Sign up today.
Protect your assets
Attorney Doug Ley will be at the center on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. to talk about estate and asset planning. He will speak on everything from Advanced Power of Attorney to not going broke if you go to a nursing home. Sign up ahead for this program.
Memory Cafe
The Jefferson Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café on Monday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. To register, call (920) 674-7733.
Hiking group
Michele Clark will lead a group hike on Friday, Sept. 24. Meet at the senior center at 9:30 a.m. and then we will go by car to Sullivan. After hiking, the group will have lunch at Pickett’s Country Market. Sign up ahead of time.
Tuesday toning class
Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. staff offer walking in and around the building and some toning movements with Norm Matzinger. There is no fee. Seniors of all fitness levels are welcome.
Bingo
Tuesday bingo is played at the senior center at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Bingo caller
Anyone interested in calling bingo the fourth Tuesday of the month? Contact the senior center. It is fun and you really make people happy when calling their numbers!
Any interest?
Let us know if there is interest in the following programs: Monday, Mahjongg; Tuesday morning, Sequence; Thursday morning, Cribbage; and Friday afternoon, 500 cards.
Gemuetlichkeit 50th books
There are extra complimentary copies of the Gemuetlichkeit 50th Anniversary books at the senior center. Stop by and get yours today!
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook-Jefferson Senior Center.
