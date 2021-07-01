JEFFERSON — “Ballroom Basics for Balance” is being offered at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
This evidenced-based class is for those that want to get better at walking and moving around, reduce risk of falls and are interested in having fun with creative moves. This class is taught by a physical therapist.
This class is helpful for those wanting to help with their balance or those with Parkinson’s Disease or Multiple Sclerosis. The class can be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device. Evidenced-based means: it works!
A “try the class for free” program will be held Thursday, from 9:30-10 a.m. The actual six-week class will be held Thursdays, Aug. 5 to Sept. 9, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Cost for the six-week class is $35. Sign up by calling the senior center.
July 5 closures
The senior center and Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Extra foot care day
Foot care will be held Friday, July 19, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Cost is $15 and persons will need to bring a towel. Sign up ahead.
Pegs and Jokers game
Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Donate books and puzzles
The center now can accept books written 10 or fewer years ago and persons’ full 300- or 500-piece puzzles to put out for the lending library.
Game winners
Euchre (eight games): Jerry Schuld, 71; Roland Altreuter, 70; Betty Kutz, 66; Toots Koch, 59.
Sheepshead: Randy Hoeft, 60; Judy Torgerson, 59; Ken Kiefer, 53; Mary Ryan, 52; Roger Gross, 51.
Upcoming trips
Have you received a brochure from Happy Times Tours or Mayflower Tours? Pick a tour and sign up through the center. Staff will get the credit and you will travel with well-known travel companies.
Amazing Apostle Islands
Happy Times Tours is offering its motor coach tour to the Apostle Islands, Sept. 7-10. Seven meals are included. Cost is $899 per person double or $1,079 for a single room.
Trip-goers will stay at the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino with promo play. Ferry to Madeline Island with a guided tour, lighthouse and sea caves tour, and much more.
