JEFFERSON — Florence Veith was a regular at the Jefferson Area Senior Center for many years. She even celebrated her 100th birthday at the center.
With her passing, the family designated memorials to the senior center. We are grateful.
With the memorial money, we would like to purchase a park bench to put outside of our front door. She would have loved this idea!
Whether you knew Florence or not, there still is time for anyone to donate toward this worthwhile enhancement. Any amount is helpful to meet our goal.
Donors’ names will be listed on a framed printout and put into the entranceway of the senior center for everyone to see.
Checks can be made out to the “City of Jefferson.” Thank you in advance for donating to our “Give a Little-Sit a Little” bench fundraiser.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played on Monday, at 1 p.m. Everyone sits apart and gets their own dice, pen and score card to work with. In this easy dice game, everyone helps each other.
‘Anne of Green Gables’
Our April book group will discuss “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maude Montgomery this Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. We will be showing the “Anne of Green Gables” movie on Thursday, April 29, at 1 p.m. Popcorn will be served.
Day tours
Happy Times Tours and Experiences is offering day tours beginning in June. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
• Sign up for the “Schlemiel, Schlimazel — Experience Milwaukee Through the Eyes of Laverne and Shirley” on Sunday, June 6. Cost is $89. Take a Lakefront Brewery tour with samples and a large hot pretzel; go sightseeing Laverne and Shirley-style, play mini bowling and enjoy custard at Leon’s Frozen Custard.
Lake Michigan’s Cherry Coast
This five-day tour with Happy Times Tours and Experiences will be July 25-29 and include 11 meals. Cost is $1,298 per person double or $1,639 for a single. You will visit Michigan cherry orchards and a Michigan winery. See Door County and so much more.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards — with one card you can pick your favorite number. Everyone wears a mask and is distanced. Sign up ahead of time as 24 people can be accommodated in the great room. No walk-ins yet, please.
Exercise
Mondays and Fridays, 9-9:45 a.m. — Easy Exercise class with Doris. The easy sitting and standing exercises are good for easing stiff muscles. The group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during exercise.
Tuesdays, 9-9:45 a.m. — Toning and walking group with Norm. Bring your own hand weights if you wish to use them. Walking time is available in between exercise. Masks are worn during exercise.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. — “Moving with Mike” DVD. Masks are worn during exercise.
Fridays, 10 a.m. — Line Dance class, for a fee, led by Nancy Wrensch. There will be upbeat music with movements and dance. Masks ae worn during exercise. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jeffeson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
