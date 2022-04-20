Jefferson sets 'Natural Healing' video session By Sheila Frohmader (920) 674-7728 Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — A lunch and learn video session with the “Science of Natural Healing” will be held at the Jefferson Area Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.Those age 60 and older who wish to have a lunch, can call the dining number at (920) 728-0259 by noon the Monday before.Holistic medicineThe program on Tuesday will be “Understanding Holistic Medicine.” The meal is baked, bone-in chicken.DominoesDominoes will be played at 10 a.m. Thursday.Fireside showSign up is underway for the “What Happens in Vegas” live band show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson June 9. Cost is $70 with payment due in May.Meal choices are sliced pork tenderloin, Reuben chicken or coconut cod. Transportation will be on one's own.Book groupBook group will meet on Monday, May 2, at 10 a.m. The book reviewed will be “Rules for Visiting” by Jessica Francis Kane. Books are available at the library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
