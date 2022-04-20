JEFFERSON — A lunch and learn video session with the “Science of Natural Healing” will be held at the Jefferson Area Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Those age 60 and older who wish to have a lunch, can call the dining number at (920) 728-0259 by noon the Monday before.

Holistic medicine

The program on Tuesday will be “Understanding Holistic Medicine.” The meal is baked, bone-in chicken.

Dominoes

Dominoes will be played at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Fireside show

Sign up is underway for the “What Happens in Vegas” live band show at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson June 9. Cost is $70 with payment due in May.

Meal choices are sliced pork tenderloin, Reuben chicken or coconut cod. Transportation will be on one's own.

Book group

Book group will meet on Monday, May 2, at 10 a.m. The book reviewed will be “Rules for Visiting” by Jessica Francis Kane. Books are available at the library.

