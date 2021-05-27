JEFFERSON — “We’re Going Outside!”
Outside bingo will be held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tensfeldt Avenue.
Cost is $2 for three cards for 10 games. Players will need something to cross off their numbers on the disposable cards and have a book, magazine or clipboard which might help for sturdiness.
There will be picnic tables and restrooms available. Those who wish to sit in the sun may bring their own chair. This event is held rain or shine through September.
Memorial Day
The Jefferson Area Senior Center and Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day observance.
Farmers market vouchers
On Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, farmers market vouchers will be available for eligible adults 60 and older, with a monthly income of $1,986 or less for one person or $2,686 or less for two people. Those eligible will receive vouchers for $25 per household to be used at approved farmers markets and roadside stands.
Write Your Own Story
Our next writing group conference call will be held this Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m. Contact the senior center for the telephone number to be a part of this program.
Persons can call from a land line or cell telephone. Topic for this month: Have you been to a camp, have you been camping or have you camped outside of your house?
Euchre and ‘easy’ Euchre
Euchre is being played every Thursday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Refreshments are served afterward. Social, “easy” Euchre will be played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. There is no cost for the six games.
Pegs and Jokers
Pegs and Jokers will be played Wednesday, June 2, at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead
Sheepshead will begin Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Newsletters
June newsletters are available online (jeffersonwis.com, departments, senior center) or at the County City Credit Union, The Drug Store, Four Sisters Restaurant, Jefferson City Hall and library, Piggly Wiggly, St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Cambridge Library.
Trip previews
A trip preview will be held Thursday, June 17, for the following extended tours: America’s Canyon Country, On the Trail of the Pioneer Women, Thanksgiving in New York City, The Alaska Iditarod and the Sea Islands Value Tour. Sign up ahead. Lunch will be served.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.