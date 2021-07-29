JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center, and other city entities will have a table set up at the annual Jefferson National Night Out on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park.

Food from area vendors will be available for purchase. Stop out and say hi and get a goodie bag while they last.

Write and Share Your Story

Our next gathering of the Write and Share Your Own Story program is Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. Topic for this group is “Summertime games in the neighborhood.” Enjoy a Bon Ton Bakery treat and a cup of coffee, juice or lemonade. Do not care to write at this time? Join us to listen to others stories.

Outside bingo

Outside bingo is played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter every Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Players are asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on the cards. You also might wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. If it is raining, the group will play bingo at the senior center.

Bike riding group

Our bicycle riding group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. Start at the senior center. There is no ride if it is raining.

Tuesday exercise

A toning and walking class is held every Tuesday at 9 a.m. There is no fee for this class.

Pegs and Jokers

Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Card playing

Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Cost is $2 for each day.

Noah’s Ark/Creation Museum

Happy Times Tours is offering the “Christmas at the Creation Museum and Noah’s Ark.” The motor coach tour is Nov 30 to Dec. 4, with nine meals included. Transportation for this tour begins right at your door if you live in Jefferson County. Cost is $999 per person double or $1,225 for a single.

