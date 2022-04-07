JEFFERSON — Jefferson County nurses will be at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Wednesday, April 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to talk about how to safely secure your medication and dispose of them to protect family members and pets.
They also will collect unused/expired medications that day. There also will be a member of the Jefferson County Solid Waste Department who will answer questions about recycling as to what can and cannot be picked up and how to dispose of items correctly.
Trip previews
A trip preview will be held on Thursday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m. for the center’s Mayflower Tours extended tours. Trip incentives will be given and a light lunch served. Call ahead to register so staff know for how many to plan.
Trips
“Autumn in Door County and More! — New dates: Sept. 27-30, four days and six meals. Cost is $1,199 per person double. Tour Door County including Peninsula State Park. Visit the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, take a narrated cruise of the Fox River with lunch, see “Ten Chimneys” in Pewaukee and take a cruise on Lake Geneva.
“Timeless Holiday Treasures” — Depart Nov. 10. Four days and eight meals. Cost is $1,199 per person double. Enjoy three shows: “Christmas in the Country,” “A Dazzling Diamond Variety Show” (Neil Diamond music) and a live show at the historic Palace Theatre. There will be shopping and other sites to visit.
“Wonders of Australia and New Zealand — Feb. 15 to March 2, 2023. Sixteen days and 20 meals. Cost is $6,999 per person double or $8,928 for a single. Price includes airfare and intra-country air in Australia. Tour Cairns, Sydney, Melbourne and Queenstown, New Zealand.
“Texas Cowboy Country” — April 16-24, 2023. Nine days and 13 meals. Cost is $1,999 per person double. Spend three nights at the Texas Y.O. Ranch Hotel and see the working ranch. Enjoy San Antonio, a guided tour of Fort Worth, the Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch State Park and more.
‘What Happens In Vegas’
Fireside Show — Thursday, June 5. This is a live band review. Cost is $70, with payment due in May. Meal choices are sliced pork tenderloin, Reuben chicken or coconut cod. Meal choice is due at signup. Transportation is on one’s own.
Kleenex for a Cause
Thank you to everyone who donated. We will deliver our goodie bags next week!
Save the date
Friday, May 6, at 1 p.m. will mark the center’s 20-year celebration of being located at 859 Collins Road.
Lunch and Learn
We are beginning another Lunch and Learn video session with the “Science of Natural Healing” on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Those age 60 and older who wish to have a lunch should call the dining number at (920) 728-0259 by noon the Monday before.
Tuesday, April 19 — “Shifting the Healthcare Paradigm.” Meatloaf and baked potato.
Tuesday, April 26 — “Understanding Holistic Medicine” Baked chicken and twice-baked-style mashed potatoes.
Group games
Mondays: Sheepshead 1 p.m. ($2) and Qwixx 1 p.m.
Tuesdays: Bingo 1 p.m. ($2).
Wednesdays: Pegs & Jokers 10 a.m.
Thursdays: Dominoes (second and fourth of the month) and Euchre 1 p.m. ($2)
Center information
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow on Facebook.
