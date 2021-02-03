JEFFERSON — Join us in person — or a pick-up — on Friday, March 5, at 1 p.m. for the Wisconsin in a Box Virtual Experience at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
Cost is $69 and you will receive the fixings to make a brandy old-fashioned (brandy, soda, bitters, oranges, maraschino cherries, a jigger, a muddler and stainless-steel ball cocktail picks), two Dolly Madison cupcakes from a Milwaukee bakery, one bag of cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery and a three-ounce package of caramel popcorn from Poppin’ Z’s Gourmet popcorn.
There will be a presentation from Happy Times Tours showing how to make the perfect Wisconsin Old-Fashioned and a couple of the businesses too. Sign up and pay by Friday, Feb. 19. All payments are non-refundable.
Chinese New Year gathering
Feb. 12-28 is the Chinese New Year Festival date. We will be having our own gathering on Friday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. in which we will enjoy some food from the local Chinese restaurant, group games and reminisce time — all done in a safe environment.
We have a maximum of 12 people for a room that can hold 100. Everyone will sit physically distanced and wear a facemask, except when eating. Cost is $5. Sign up and let staff know your food choice for that day.
Book discussion group
The next book discussion group will be held Monday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. Our book this month is: “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. The conference call book discussion will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Call to register.
‘The Glass Castle’ movie
Center staff will be showing the movie “The Glass Castle” on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. The movie showing is limited to the first eight people who sign up. The show is wonderful to see after you have read the book like we are doing. Sign up today.
Monday and Friday exercise
There is an easy movement exercise class on Mondays and Friday starting at 9 a.m. This class can be done seated or standing. Walking time is built into this class. Wear a facemask.
February foot care
February foot care will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Cost is $15 and participants are asked to bring their own towel. Call to make an appointment.
Extended tours
• Soaring to Michigan — Three nights at the luxurious Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and the picturesque beauty of the Saginaw Bay, June 15-18, 2021. There will be $60 in food credits at the casino. Cost is $659 per person double or $820 single.
Enjoy a day in nature enjoying the expansive Dow Gardens which is handicapped accessible. Day three spend a full day at the casino/resort or take an optional Saginaw Bay excursion with an included lunch for $109.
• Lake Michigan’s Cherry Coast — Michigan west coast and Door County, July 25-29, 2021. Eleven meals are included. Ferry transportation is via the S.S. Badger.
Visit a Michigan cherry orchard and the Michigan Coast Winery, Door County Maritime Museum and take a scenic cruise, and much more. Cost is $1,299 per person double and $1,639 single.
• Amazing Apostle Islands — Reconnect with nature in your own very state of Wisconsin, Sept. 7-10, 2021. Cost is $899 per person double or $1,079 single. Seven meals are included.
Spend three nights at the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino. Drive through scenic northern Wisconsin and enjoy stops along the way. Take a ferry to Madeline Island. Enjoy a lighthouse and Sea Caves Cruise and more.
• America’s Canyon Country — featuring Las Vegas, Monument Valley and four National Parks, Sept. 16-24, 2021. This is an air tour. You will need a “Real ID” to fly.
Price includes transportation to and from the airport. Fourteen meals are included.
Cost is $3,799 per person double and $5,098 single.
See Piper Spring National Monument. Stay two nights inside Grand Canyon National Park. See lake Powel and Glen Canyon Dam. Visit Monument Valley. Tour Bryce Canyon National Park and more.
• On the Trail of the Pioneer Woman, Oct. 3-8, 2021. Ten meals are included. Cost is $1,499 per person double or $2,018 single.
Travel to Pawhuska, Okla., to see the Pioneer Woman Mercantile with an included lunch. Free time in Pawhuska. Drive to Ponca City to the Silvertop Farms and Vineyards. Visit the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve. Next, you are on to the Little House on the Prairie and National Frontier Trails Museum and more.
• Thanksgiving in New York City, Nov. 22-26, 2021 — Four meals are included on this air tour. You will need a “Real ID” to fly. Price includes transportation to and from the airport.
See the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and an included Thanksgiving dinner. Sightsee in New York City and go to the Top of the Rock observation deck. Enjoy a Statue of Liberty Circle Cruise and enjoy a Rockette’s Christmas Spectacular Show.
• Christmas at the Creation Museum, Ark and Clifton Mills, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2021.
Nine meals are included. Cost is $999 per person double or $1,225 single. Home pickup is in Jefferson County. Enjoy the Creation Museum, Christmas time at the Ark Encounter and more holiday activities.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
