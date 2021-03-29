JEFFERSON — Jefferson Utilities is urging electric customers who are behind on their bills to make payment arrangements with the utility and avoid service disconnection.
After a year-long extension in response to the pandemic, Wisconsin’s moratorium on residential service disconnection ends April 15. After that date, utilities statewide might begin to disconnect service to customers who are past due on payment of their electric bills.
“The past year was a hard one for many, and we are thankful we were able to keep the lights on for everyone. That being said, we have a responsibility to do what we can to collect unpaid bills in order to keep rates low for all of our customers,” said Scott Adler, Utility superintendent. “We encourage customers struggling with their electric bills to reach out to us here at the utility and to contact assistance programs like the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.”
The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) provides bill pay assistance to help income-eligible residents with heating costs, electric costs and energy crises. Residents at risk of disconnection might be eligible for crisis assistance even if they already have received a benefit from WHEAP.
For more information, including eligibility criteria, customers can call 1-866-432-8947 or visit homeenergyplus.wi.gov to connect with their local energy assistance agency.
Wisconsin renters also may be eligible for both utility bill and rental assistance through the new Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program. For more information on this statewide program, or to apply, visit wiscap.org/wera, email support@wera.help, or call 1-833-900-9372.
In the event the utility has to limit service, staff will issue a final disconnection notice. To learn more about payment options and make arrangements, call Jefferson Utilities at (920) 674-7711 between Monday and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We want our friends and neighbors in the community to know they have options available to them,” said Adler. “It’s something a lot of people are dealing with right now, and we are here to help however we can.”
