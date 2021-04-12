Jelli' s Market
Buy Now

ABOVE: Fort Atkinson Chamber Ambassador Rochelle Mitchell, left, presents Lindsay Knoebel Baneck of Jelli’s Market in Helenville with her chamber membership plaque, while attended by Fort Farmers Market Manager Alisha Bade.

Visitors to the weekly Fort Atkinson Farmer Market probably have shopped the popular Jelli’s Market tent for spring and summer favorites such as fresh-picked peas, asparagus, strawberries, apples, and its farm-raised beef, pork and lamb.

This three-season market has several stand locations throughout Jefferson County, and is a regular at area farmer markets.

Located in Helenville, Jelli’s Market began in 2001 with the planting of 24,000 strawberry plants. Named for the combination of the owners’ daughters’ names Jessica, Lindsay and Libby, the business has grown to include an on-site greenhouse and country store, as well as “pick-your-own” fields, which are popular with area daycares when the strawberries or apples are in season.

The store currently is open on weekends, and will open for the season on April 19. Group tours also are welcome.

“We strive to produce high quality products using environmentally safe agricultural practices,” stated owner Jody Knoebel. “Our animals are raised without additional hormones or antibiotics, and are free to reign on pasture until weaned.”

Jelli’s Market hosts a variety of events throughout the growing season. The first such event, “Dirt Days,” is scheduled for May 1 and 2, and is a fun-filled weekend of baby animals, arts and crafts, a farm obstacle course, and greenhouse planting.

To visit or learn more, call (262) 593-5133 or visit jellismarket.com for updates. Jelli’s Market is located at N5648 S. Farmington Road in Helenville.

Load comments