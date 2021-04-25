JEFFERSON — In the midst of a very unusual year, almost everything about high school seems a little different. The spring musical is no exception.
Traditionally, Jefferson High School Drama/Eagle Theatre Council produces a full-scale musical on the JHS Auditorium stage. Recent productions include “Anything Goes,” “Annie” and “Once on this Island.”
Rehearsals and set building were under way for “The Addams Family” last year when the pandemic changed everything; sadly, that production was canceled.
This year, JHS Drama Director Ryan Clarksen has announced plans to produce the musical revue “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.” The production will be livestreamed on a platform called Anywhere Stage by Ludus.
Performances will be livestreamed on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 at 2 p.m.
This production features many favorites from five classic musicals: “Oklahoma!” “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific,” “Carousel” and “A Grand Night for Singing.”
Presented with no dialogue, the show features an ensemble cast, in costume and accompanied by piano, singing many favorite songs from these productions. Musical numbers include songs such as “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “I Cain’t Say No” and, of course, “Some Enchanted Evening.”
Staff assisting Clarksen are Kim Hart, assistant director; Tony Mudra, vocal music director; Denise Tubmann-Reichhoff (usually pit orchestra conductor; this year, pianist); Julia Hardin, production assistant; and Kathryn Steib, business manager.
Student technical leaders are Em Carlson, student assistant director, and Aaron Meixner, sound engineer. The ensemble cast includes the following JHS students (in no particular order): Emma Roehl, Kate Utrie, Aspen Wolter, Roselyn Doebereiner, Kieran O’Reilly, Ryan Peterson, Rowan Wilson, Lillian Kamenick, Ash Boos, Kayla Pagel, Benjamin Teeter, Cameron Patterson, Matthew Buchholz, Toby Weisensel, Gabe Frenkiewicz, Dalton Krueger and Jacob Jurcek.
Information regarding livestreaming ticket price and technical specifications will be forthcoming. Make plans to be part of this unique audience and show your support for JHS Eagle Theatre Council students on May 21, 22 or 23 for “Some Enchanted Evening.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.