JOHNSON CREEK — Scholarship recipients from Johnson Creek High School have been named.
Heading the list of local scholarships, three Max Alberts Scholarships for $11,333 each were awarded. The recipients were Maryanna Hintz, Abigail Windl, and Anna Yezzi. Throughout high school, each student has made positive contributions to the school and community.
Maryanna participated in Future Business Leaders of America and was a strong leader as FBLA president. She also advanced to the Wisconsin State Leadership Conference.
Additionally, Maryanna was involved in Student Council, Math Club, Band, Esports team, volleyball, and was a wrestling manager. Maryanna will continue her education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she will pursue an Education degree to teach computer science. She also was awarded the Red Cross Scholarship ($250), the Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship ($500) and the Francis F. Carnes Scholarship ($3,000).
Abigail participated in Math Club, Mock Trial, Forensics, FFA and musicals. She plans to attend Illinois Institute of Technology to pursue a career in Mechanical Engineering. She is proud to be a woman in this field as there aren’t many.
Abigail also was awarded the Arthur Albertz Scholarship Award ($500), the Francis F. Carnes Scholarship ($4,000) and the Johnson Creek Education Foundation University Scholarship ($6,000). Through Illinois Institute of Technology, Abigail also received the Heald Scholarship ($25,000), a housing scholarship ($10,000) and a STEM scholarship ($10,650).
Anna participated in FBLA, Mock Trial, NHS, band/jazz band, musicals, Solo and Ensemble, Honors Band, Culture Club, Math Club, Academic Bowl, Science Olympiad, cross country and Forensics. She will be attending University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She plans on pursuing a career in Psychology to become a mental health counselor.
Anna also was awarded the Arthur Albertz Scholarship Award ($500) and the Johnson Creek Education Foundation University Scholarship ($6,000).
Additional scholarshipsMaiya Benner-Sarnow Family Scholarship ($1,000) and a volleyball scholarship from Waldorf University ($13,500).
Allison Erdmann-Falcon Soar Scholarship ($1,000) and Fly Higher Scholarship ($1,000), both from UW-River Falls
Daisy Gonzales-UW-Whitewater Scholarship ($1,000).
Dylan Gruss-Jim Mueller Scholarship ($5,000) and Merit Scholarship ($1,000) from UW-Platteville.
Isabella Herman-Red Cross Scholarship ($500).
Kenadie La Sage-Marine Corp Scholarship ($25,000) and a volleyball scholarship from the University of Antelope Valley in California ($20,000).
Recognition of Cum Laude students: Natalie Grenz, Jack Dotzler, Allison Erdmann, Jayden Solberg, Kaiyli Thompson and Nevaeh Hehr.
Recognition of Magna Cum Laude students: Lindsey Beech and Maiya Benner.
Recognition of Summa Cum Laude students: Abigail Windl, Anna Yezzi, Isabella Herman, Dylan Gruss and Samuel Toebe.
