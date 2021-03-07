JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll students for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Honor Roll is a 3.00 to 3.49 grade-point average and High Honor Roll is a 3.5 to 4.00 GPA. Those students with an asterisk after their name achieved a 4.00 GPA for the quarter.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Seniors : Maiya Benner, Dalton Bredlow, Andrea Caminata*, Allison Erdmann, Natalie Grenz, Dylan Gruss*, Nevaeh Hehr, Isabella Herman, Julia Mielke, Yesenia Orona Amaya, Emma Reichert, Leonel Sabala, Alejandro Saldana, Jayden Solberg, Kaiyli Thompson, Samuel Toebe, Braden Walling, Abigail Windl and Anna Yezzi.
Juniors: Haddie Altreuter, Jorge Avalos, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres, Parker Berres, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Margaret Burke, Travis Christensen, Jacob Constable, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath, Alyssa Kwarciany, Ryan Moore*, Thomas Naatz, Sara Neary*, Adriell Patterson, Chantel Reiser, Ayden Schwartz, Denalyn Siewert*, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, Ashlee Walk and Whitney Wright.
Sophomores: Elizabeth Arnold, Connor Baneck, Caleb Bigsby, Daniel Borkowski, Erin Brown, Michael Caminata, Olivia Carlson, Kylie Hehr, Ella Olszewski, Brooklyn Patterson, Ethan Richardt, Brittany Rue, Alyssa Sadowski, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo and Josey Whitehouse.
Freshmen: Jenna Baneck*, Khang Chau, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz*, Payge Ische, Hailey Kvalheim, Maggie Markus, Hannah Seaborn, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Tyler Skogman, Benjamin Trudell, Grace Trudell, Domenico Vassallo and Noah Westrich.
HONOR ROLL
Seniors : Lindsey Beech, Daisy Gonzales, Bow Hartwig, Caden Heth, Maryanna Hintz, Wyatt Owen, Marcus Streich and Joseph Weber.
Juniors: Logan Eells, Tyler Jensen, Josue Peralta and Madisyn Wagner.
Sophomores: Matthew Gruss, Landen Heuter, Mark Kienast, Hannah Koch, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Shane Radtke, Bailey Wagner and Lily Yantis.
Freshmen: Hannah Buss, Jenna Fincutter, Taylor Joseph, Xanthe Sanchez, Emilie Schmidt, Cole Schwartz and Mason Zember.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.