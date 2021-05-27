Johnson Financial Group recently made a $2,750 donation to Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) as part of its continued annual corporate and event sponsorship support.
Johnson Financial Group has supported BASE for many years with corporate sponsorships and event sponsorships.
“We appreciate the continued support of Johnson Financial Group of our out of school time programs and special events,” said BASE Executive Director Alicia Norris. “Support of local businesses like this allows us to keep our programs accessible to all kids and our special events successful.”
In addition to using the donation to support children and families, Johnson Financial Group will be sponsoring BASE’s upcoming Wings & Wheels Drive-Thru Breakfast on Sunday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fort Atkinson High School. A country-style breakfast prepared by Jones Dairy Farm will feature french toast, Jones sausage and Canadian bacon, coffee, juice and milk.
All proceeds from this event will support out of school time programs.
BASE is accepting new membership applications for after school and summer programs for children who are 7 years old and attend one of the School District of Fort Atkinson’s elementary schools. The organization operates after school from 3 to 6 p.m. in the four public elementary schools and offers a full-day, 10-week summer program.
BASE also is open on early release days and select no school days. BASE relies on donations from the community to keep the program accessible to all youth. For more information about BASE, its special events or to donate, visit www.basefortatkinson.org, follow BASE on Facebook and Instagram.
