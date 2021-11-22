Johnson Financial Group recently announced its plan to donate $500,000 to United Way partner organizations across Wisconsin.
“In recognition of our incredible associates — and to kick-off our annual giving campaign at Johnson Financial Group — we are giving $500,000 to support various organizations in the communities where they live and work,” said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group.
This gift of $500,000 will be in addition to the dollar-for-dollar company match Johnson Financial Group honors for all associate pledges. Matching funds are allocated to local chapters of United Way within Wisconsin.
“Our associates have always had an unwavering commitment to serving our clients and our communities,” said Robert Cassiday, AVP-branch manager-Fort Atkinson for Johnson Financial Group. "Unfortunately, the lingering impact of the pandemic continues to cause hardships on so many fronts. We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to provide support and make an impact where it matters most.
“Partnering with the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties allows us to focus our giving very efficiently and effectively through several existing programs like Rock River Community Clinic and BASE — Badgerland After-school Enrichment Program," he added. "This year, we’ll be paying particular attention to efforts in the areas of education, food security, homelessness and health.
“As we approach the holiday season, we hope this gift will help make the season a little brighter and less stressful for those in need,” Cassiday concluded.
