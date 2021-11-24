Persons interested in meeting their fitness and mental health goals now have another resource in A Better Physique, which recently joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
A Better Physique is owned and operated by Nicole Miller, a Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Holistic Health Coach, with more than 20 years of experience in the fitness industry. Miller offers corporate wellness training, personal training, health coaching and group fitness classes.
The group fitness classes include infused kickboxing, total body strength, step strength, step kickboxing and core.
“A better physique starts by making a difference with mental health, and then the physical rewards follow," Miller states. "I will always do what is best for a client, both mentally and physically, keeping the client safe and educating them on the process, so the client walks away with a knowledge base.”
A consultation appointment is the best way to determine a course of action. Depending on the training package, the consultation becomes one of the sessions or is included with a 10-pack of training sessions.
Each session is an hour, and Miller combines both health coaching and physical personal training to fit a client’s needs. She also offers guided shopping trips to assist clients in choosing healthy food and drink options.
Schedule a consultation with Miller by calling (920) 723-1054 or visit A Better Physique on Facebook. A Better Physique is located at N5037 Aztalan Court in Jefferson and is open seven days a week, Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to noon; and Sunday by appointment.
