WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is hosting the Joint Committee on Finance public hearing on Governor Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget on Friday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Irvin L. Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Hearing attendees must follow the COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing facial coverings and maintaining social distance. Available seating will be limited due to social distancing guidelines.
Parking is available in Lot 1 for those attending the event.
The public hearing will be live streamed by WisconsinEye and can be viewed at http://www.wiseye.org/live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.