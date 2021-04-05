WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is hosting the Joint Committee on Finance public hearing on Governor Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget on Friday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Irvin L. Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Hearing attendees must follow the COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing facial coverings and maintaining social distance. Available seating will be limited due to social distancing guidelines.

Parking is available in Lot 1 for those attending the event.

The public hearing will be live streamed by WisconsinEye and can be viewed at http://www.wiseye.org/live.

