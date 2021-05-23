MADISON — The Wisconsin trucking industry paid tribute to 12 truck drivers, including Alyn Jones of Whitewater, who were honored by the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA).
The event took place at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. The WMCA Annual Safety Awards Banquet, held April 17, also selected one Driver of the Month as the 2020 Driver of the Year.
Alyn Jones, a veteran driver for Martin Brower, was honored as Driver of the Year at this year’s event. As Driver of the Year, Jones received a commemorative jacket, belt buckle, personalized State of Wisconsin license plate and a Special Proclamation from Governor Tony Evers.
Jones brings a great honor to the trucking industry. Throughout the nation, drivers continue to deliver supplies, food and medicine during the ongoing COVID pandemic.
This year's award brings special meaning — as professional drivers truly have delivered and assisted in moving the nation’s economy forward.
Jones has been behind the wheel professionally for more than 44 years and logged more than 4.3 million accident-free miles. In addition to setting a great example throughout the transportation industry, Jones devotes much of his time to organizations such as the St. Jude Food Pantry in Janesville, Boys and Girls Scouts and the Ronald McDonald House.
"Alyn Jones epitomizes what it means to be a professional truck driver” said Neal Kedzie, WMCA president. “His impeccable safe driving record and selfless giving of his time to worthy volunteer causes earned him the elite honor of being named Driver of the Year. Alyn serves as an inspiration for all drivers to be the very best in their field and their community. We wholeheartedly congratulate Alyn."
Kedzie also indicated that it is appropriate to honor all the drivers at the WMCA Safety Banquet because of their outstanding records and recognize that they all are dedicated to safety and professionalism behind the wheel.
To be nominated for Driver of the Month, the driver's employer must be a member of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association and the driver must be a resident of Wisconsin or be based at a Wisconsin terminal. If the driver is based in another state, they must travel regularly between that terminal and a Wisconsin terminal.
Selections for the Driver of the Month are based on the truck drivers' safety record, outstanding service and/or acts of heroism, length of service, community service and performance of daily duties to the highest trucking industry standards.
The Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association is a non-profit trade Association based in Madison which represents commercial motor vehicle users in the state.
