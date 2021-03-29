Elizabeth Katzman, who raised $10,000 last spring by selling nearly 1,000 Support Wisconsin Dairy yard signs, recently had the opportunity to share the story about her grassroots campaign with Natalie Shepherd from Milwaukee’s CBS 58 News while making her most recent donation to The Community Space and the Whitewater Community Food Pantry. This month, she donated 864 Balanced Breaks from Sargento Cheese located in Plymouth. Sargento has been a leader in cheese since 1953, creating the world's first successful prepackaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses. To date, Katzman has donated 250 quarts of ice cream; 250 bags of cheese curds; 200 baked potato bags (each included potatoes, sour cream, butter and shredded cheddar); 200 half-gallons of chocolate milk; 216 pounds of cold pack cheese spread; and $1,200 worth of gift cards to Whitewater's seven pizza restaurants. She is thankful for the opportunity to share the message about the important role Wisconsin's dairy industry plays in feeding our hungry world and grateful for the continued support of her campaign.
