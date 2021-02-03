The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson (KCFA) has announced two virtual dog training classes, both starting Saturday, Feb. 27.
Each class will be six weeks in length and will cost $50.
Virtual Puppies 101, scheduled at 10 a.m., is limited to 12 students; Virtual Basic Skills and Everyday Manners, scheduled at 11:30 a.m., is limited to six students. Participants in each class will receive a training booklet, a completion certificate, and a coupon toward a future KCFA training class.
Registration for both classes is open through Wednesday, Feb. 17. Each class will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Content for Virtual Basic Skills and Everyday Manners will mirror that of KCFA’s in-person class, covering Sit, Down, and Come, along with Loose Leash Walking, Stay, Leave It, and Polite Greeting. This class is appropriate for dogs more than 24 weeks old.
The virtual format allows handlers and their dogs to learn in the familiarity and security of their own homes, using a mostly leash-free and hands-off approach to teach handlers how to teach their dogs to work for reinforcement. Students will have the opportunity to practice the skills demonstrated and to receive individual coaching during each 60-minute class meeting.
Concepts and skills covered each week will be supplemented with selected materials and links to web-based resources provided by email.
The Virtual Puppies 101 class is appropriate for puppies from eight to 24 weeks of age and will include instruction on puppy nutrition, health, grooming, house-training and safety. Real-time demonstrations and individual feedback will help students teach their puppies basic commands using principles of positive reinforcement. Each 45-minute class also will include a question-and-answer session.
Both classes will utilize Zoom video conferencing, which can be downloaded for free (further instructions will be emailed to class registrants). To participate interactively with two-way video and audio communication, students will need access to an internet-connected device (computer, tablet, or smartphone) equipped with a camera and microphone.
Students who do not have a computer with a camera and microphone still will be able to learn and participate by watching each class meeting in real time and submitting questions using the chat function.
To register, download and complete the General Agreement and the Training Class Application from the Training Dates and Registration page of the KCFA website, kcfadogs.org.
Mail the completed forms and the class fee by Wednesday, Feb. 17 to: Attn: Training Committee, The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc., P.O. Box 205, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. No vaccination records will be required for these virtual classes.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing training classes, community service and responsible dog ownership education.
