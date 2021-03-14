As part of a virtual K9 Veterans Day ceremony, the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. (KCFA) has announced the creation of a scholarship in memory of Terry Beck, a local Marine Scout Dog Handler, who was killed in action with his K9 partner, Seato, in December 1967.
The Kettle Club of Fort Atkinson is launching a fundraising campaign with a goal of $15,000 and a deadline of Sept. 1, 2021. KCFA subsequently will apply to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation (FACF) to establish an endowed scholarship — the Marine Terry Beck Protective Services Scholarship, which potentially will yield a scholarship of $750 annually.
Upon approval by the FACF Board, the Marine Terry Beck Protective Services scholarship will become part of the foundation’s annual scholarships, and will offer financial assistance to Fort Atkinson High School seniors and Fort Atkinson graduates who plan to enter the field of protective services.
According to the Fort Atkinson High School scholarship coordinator, between two and five graduates annually enter the field of protective services. This scholarship will satisfy an unfilled niche for these students in addition to acknowledging Terry Beck’s passion to protect and serve his country and its citizens.
During the recent virtual K9 Veterans Day ceremony, Terry’s friend and Army veteran Gary Wolfram spoke eloquently about the friendship that existed among him, Jeff Blomsness and Terry, stating: “Jeff and I liked Terry right off and became very close friends.”
He explained, “Terry was only 17 at the time and was very military minded ... it was 1966 and everyone was getting drafted. Terry wanted to do his part, so he signed up for the Marines.”
Wolfram quietly remarked that Terry was in Vietnam only three months when he and K9 partner Seato were killed by a sniper, adding, “Terry will be memorialized as the 18-year-old who was killed with his dog … one of thousands who gave their lives as the true Americans they were.”
American Legion Sargeant at Arms Richard Miles spoke on behalf of the veteran community in support of the Marine Terry Beck Protective Services scholarship. He told of Terry’s choice to train as a K9 handler, saying, “This position is unique and well respected. Serving on the front lines, dog and handler are an integral part of a combat team.”
Miles added that “a scholarship in his name, along with the War Dog Memorial with his likeness, will help to ensure that this special and respected part of our history will never be forgotten. Perhaps many will be inspired to educate themselves for these vital professions.”
All funds contributed toward the scholarship will be held by the Kennel Club in a segregated account, and an acknowledgment note will be sent. If the fundraising goal is not reached by the Sept. 1 deadline, KCFA will return all funds to donors.
Only after the scholarship is formally established by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation will an official KCFA receipt be sent to donors at the end of the 2021 tax year in compliance with 501©(3) tax-exempt requirements.
Individuals, businesses and organizations wishing to contribute to the scholarship may send a check payable to “KCFA—Terry Beck Scholarship” to Terry Beck Scholarship, c/o Mabel Schumacher, Treasurer, 848 Messmer St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
KCFA has been involved in honoring K9s and their handlers for the past several years. In 2015, KCFA was instrumental in the Wisconsin proclamation of March 13th as K9 Veterans Day.
KCFA also spearheaded the McCoy Park K9 Veterans Memorial, dedicated in 2017. Inspired by the unbreakable bond demonstrated by Terry Beck and Seato, this Fort Atkinson War Dog memorial was created to honor military working dogs, past, present and future.
Leading the coordination of the annual observance of K9 Veterans Day in Wisconsin, KCFA and its partner organizations have honored 76 fallen working dogs since its first program in 2015. During the 2021 ceremony, an additional 19 fallen law enforcement and search and rescue dogs from across Wisconsin were honored for their service.
Further information about the Marine Terry Beck Protective Services Scholarship and the virtual K9 Veterans Day ceremony is available at www.KCFAdogs.org. The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is an all-volunteer, 501©3 non-profit organization providing training classes, community service and responsible dog ownership education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.