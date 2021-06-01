The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. (KCFA) has announced that registration is now open for in-person classes.
Puppy Kindergarten will meet for six Saturdays beginning June 5 at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $80, and registration is limited to 12 puppies.
Basic Skills and Everyday Manners will meet for seven Saturdays beginning June 5 at 11 a.m. The registration fee is $95, and registration is limited to eight dogs.
These classes will be held outdoors in the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s exercise yard. This large yard is securely fenced, is convenient to the shelter’s parking lot, and is equipped with dog waste cleanup tools and disposal receptacles.
There will be no access to the Humane Society building during the classes, and students will need to bring water for themselves and their dogs. Participants are advised to dress for the weather, including appropriate footwear, as the grass might be wet.
Registrations for fall classes will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit KCFA’s website at kcfadogs.org for more information and the required registration forms.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing training classes, community service and responsible dog ownership education.
