The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. (KCFA) has announced that registration now is open for three classes: Puppy Kindergarten, Basic Skills and Everyday Manners, and Continuing Basic.
Puppy Kindergarten will meet on Wednesdays, starting Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the KCFA Training Site. Basic Skills and Everyday Manners will meet on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., starting Aug. 17 at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Community Room.
Continuing Basic will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the KCFA Training Site. Puppy Kindergarten is a six-week class with a training fee of $80. Basic Skills and Continuing Basic are seven-week classes with a fee of $95.
Because of the recent increase in coronavirus conditions, KCFA is continuing precautions to hold group training classes as safely as possible. Several preventative measures will continue to be implemented to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Classes will be limited to eight dog/handler teams, only handlers will be allowed to attend classes, face coverings will be required, and social distancing will be enforced. Class participants will be required to submit a signed COVID-19 participation agreement with their application materials.
Registrations for the upcoming classes will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. More information and required registration forms are available at www.kcfadogs.org.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing training classes, community service and responsible dog ownership education.
