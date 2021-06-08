The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson (KCFA) has completed work on its latest community service project, “Puppy Serenade,” located at Rock River Park.
Unveiling of the completed bronze will take place on Tuesday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. in Rock River Park near the entrance to the disk golf area. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
The project features a bronze statue by local sculptor, Mark Dziewior; a tri-purpose (human/canine/bottle filling) fountain; and a combination bench/pedestal by local artisan, Bob Muench, from Stonecroft Masonry. The project honors the three founding members of KCFA — Patty Beran, Marleen LaPlant and Rita Hasel — and their dogs.
This park-enhancing project was sponsored by Kennel Club funds, a grant of $8,050 from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation and donations by the community. An initial “reveal” of the project (including a clay model of the bronze statue) was held in October 2020. At that time, the Kennel Club honored all the artisans who had worked on the project.
In 1992, KCFA founders Beran, LaPlant and Hasel started meeting to train and compete with their dogs: Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever “Cody,” Dalmatian “Dottee,” and Scottish Terrier “Scarlett.” Soon, word spread, and others asked to join them in their training sessions, resulting in organization of The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson.
Having celebrated the club’s 25th anniversary in 2017, KCFA offers puppy kindergarten and several levels of companion, obedience and performance classes. Over the years KCFA has served an overwhelming number of Fort Atkinson-area families and their canine companions.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offering community service, education and training classes. Visit www.kcfadogs.org and the club’s Facebook page for more information.
