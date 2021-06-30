Kettle Moraine Classic Car Club just has completed its “Dust-Off” car cruise. Members drove 3 Rustic Roads and visited 3 vintage gas stations.
As a dust-off, the tour drove 33 miles through Walworth, Jefferson and Rock Counties. The club’s second tour is a “Summer Sojourn,” a cruise that will travel the Rustic Roads around Lake Geneva.
The third cruise is a “Fall Fest” cruise around Burlington and through the Kettle Moraine area.
According to cruise masters Jerry and Nancy Price, Fort Atkinson, a cruise is not complete until you stop to eat and visit with the other drivers; after all, a car cruise also is a fork and spoon event.
While each cruise travels the Rustic Roads, the trips also include unique features such as vintage gas stations and restaurants, museums and historical sites.
The cruises are planned to be 4 to 6 hours, including time to eat, visit and inspect the features along the way. There is no dollar cost to participate.
Participants will enjoy driving their classic car, socializing with other classic car owners and seeing how others enjoy seeing their car. This is the price of admission.
To be notified about the other 2021 cruises, call (920) 563-4003 and leave a voice message.
