JEFFERSON — Wow! A total of 117 boxes of Kleenex tissues recently were donated in short order for the Jefferson Area Senior Center’s “Kleenex for a Cause” program.
Staff put a box of tissues, a note or artwork, a Rice Krispies treat and some candy in a decorated bag and donated it to those living in some local assisted living facilities.
Dawn Koch, director at Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson, wrote: “Sylvan Crossings thanks you so much for the gift bags. We handed them out early (before Easter) to our residents and they just loved them.”
Thank you!
We wish to thank Wendy Drew for helping fill the gift bags with items. We also thank Qwixx dice players Jean Allen, Judy Holmes, Deanna Pfeifer and Doris Walker for spending time decorating gift bags.
Staff thank students of St. John’s the Baptist Catholic School in grades K-3 who donated tissue boxes and artwork. Lastly, we thank the following people who donated tissue boxes: Jean Allen, Gretchen Bayorgeon, Karen and Dominic Bava, Shirley Behm, Ken and Jeanette Brumm, Joy Clark, Barb Chwala, Wendy Drew, Irene Genz, Nancy Haberman, Patricia Kamenick, Jeannine Larson, Lorna Lovett, Beverly Mabie, Sue Markwardt and Helen Mattrisch, Darlyn Oschmann, Bonnie Pauli, Shirley Powell, Barb Schmitt, David and Karen Strauss, Verna Stelse, Norma Walker, Carol Wright, Dale and Mary Zilisch, and several “anonymous” donors.
Let’s talk!
On Wednesday, April 14, at 10 a.m., grab a cup of coffee, tea or juice and enjoy an hour of good conversation with our Conference Call program. Topics include: what’s new with you; what’s going on at your senior center, anything fun or funny happening, etc. Contact staff ahead of time to let them know you wish to be a part of the conversation.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played on Monday, April 12, at 1 p.m. Everyone sits apart and gets their own dice, pen and scorecard to work with. In this easy dice game, everyone helps each other.
Book discussion group
Our April book group will discuss “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maude Montgomery on Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Copies of this book are available at the public library.
(A movie will be shown on Thursday, April 29, at 1 p.m. Call ahead to register).
Day tours
Happy Times Tours and Experiences is offering day tours beginning in June. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
• Sign up for the “Schlemiel, Schlimazel — Experience Milwaukee Through the Eyes of Laverne and Shirley” on Sunday, June 6. Cost is $89. Take a Lakefront Brewery tour with samples and a large hot pretzel; go sightseeing Laverne and Shirley-style, play mini bowling and enjoy custard at Leon’s Frozen Custard.
• Go to “Lavender Fields” in Baraboo on Thursday, June 24. Cost is $115. Have lunch at a Polish restaurant; enjoy the International Crane Foundation; take a New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm wagon tour with Cherry Lavender pie and tea.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards — with one card you can pick your favorite number. Everyone wears a mask and is distanced. Sign up ahead of time as 24 people can be accommodated in the great room. No walk-ins yet.
Exercise
Mondays and Fridays, 9-9:45 a.m. — Easy Exercise class with Doris. The easy sitting and standing exercises are good for easing stiff muscles. The group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during exercise.
Tuesdays, 9-9:45 a.m. — Toning and walking group with Norm. Bring your own hand weights if you wish to use them. Walking time is available in between exercise. Masks are worn during exercise.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. — “Moving with Mike” DVD. Masks are worn during exercise.
Fridays, 10 a.m. — Line Dance class, for a fee, led by Nancy Wrensch. There will be upbeat music with movements and dance. Masks ae worn during exercise. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.