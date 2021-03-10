JEFFERSON — A newspaper article recently was written regarding loneliness and isolation among those in assisted living and health care facilities during the COVID pandemic.
Let’s show those that need some cheer by donating a nice, fun box of Kleenex (or more) and add a note or card if you are so inclined. Donations can be brought to the Jefferson Area Senior Center by Wednesday, March 31 — just in time for Easter weekend.
If you don’t want to come in, drop the boxes of Kleenex outside the center’s front door and staff will get them. They will put your Kleenex donation and notes with a small treat in a gift bag and deliver them on April 1. Thank you in advance for your kindness.
Telephone number
The senior center telephone number is (920) 674-7728. The number has not changed. The Meals on Wheels and Grab and Go telephone number is (920) 728-0259.
Book discussion group
The next book discussion group will be a conference call this Monday, March 15, at 10 a.m. Contact center staff to sign up and get the conference call telephone number.
Kitchen Band
Come join our “Kitchen Band” on Wednesday, March 17, at 12:30 p.m. It’s Irish music time along with some country, Big Band, polkas, waltzes and other fun music.
Bring in something you can use as a percussion instrument or staff can provide something easy. Even if you just want to come, listen, and clap your hands or your lap, that is all right, too.
Bunco/Scrunch
Our bunco/scrunch meal is served Monday, March 22, at 1 p.m. Sign up ahead. This meal is limited to 12 participants this month.
The scrunch meal that day is sloppy jo sandwiches which are served after Bunco dice is played. Everyone wears a facemask, except for eating. Cost is $5. Persons with the most Buncos get a $10 prize.
Exercise
• Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Easy Exercise with Doris. This class involves easy sitting and standing exercises which are good for stiff muscles. The group stays physically distanced and facemasks are worn during exercise.
• Tuesdays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Toning and walking group with Norm. Bring your own hand weights if you wish to use them. Walking time is available in between exercise. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
• Wednesdays, 9 a.m. “Moving with Mike” DVD. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
• Fridays, 10 a.m. Line Dance class, for a fee, led by Nancy Wrensch. There is upbeat music with movements and dance. Facemasks ae worn during exercise. Contact Nancy at (920) 674-6974 for more information.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
